Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $146.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LULU. Wedbush lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.19.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $163.87 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $86.32 and a one year high of $171.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 444,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $62,387,771.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $540,782.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 847,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $115,640,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,913.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,359,584 shares of company stock worth $482,126,030 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11,283.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,059,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023,801 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the design, distribution, and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize athletic wear for female youth.

