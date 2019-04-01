LQD One Day Volume Hits $783,679.00 (LQD)

LQD (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One LQD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00003252 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Hotbit. LQD has a market cap of $0.00 and $783,679.00 worth of LQD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LQD has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00430417 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024190 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.67 or 0.01583801 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00239689 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00006920 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003477 BTC.

About LQD

LQD was first traded on November 1st, 2015. LQD’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. LQD’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . LQD’s official website is liquidity.network . LQD’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid

Buying and Selling LQD

LQD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LQD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LQD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LQD using one of the exchanges listed above.

