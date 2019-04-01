LPL Financial LLC Sells 995 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Donaldson by 4,293.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,243,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,191,949 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Milroy purchased 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.05 per share, with a total value of $27,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $218,223.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $707,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $50.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.27 and a 52 week high of $59.43.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $703.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.40 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, December 21st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

