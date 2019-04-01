LPL Financial LLC Invests $300,000 in Amedisys Inc (AMED) Stock

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 536.4% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 268,731 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,471,000 after acquiring an additional 226,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In related news, insider David B. Pearce sold 4,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $524,443.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,611.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $297,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,959.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,281 shares of company stock worth $993,393 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $123.26 on Monday. Amedisys Inc has a one year low of $59.08 and a one year high of $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Amedisys had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $434.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amedisys Inc will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Benchmark cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.64 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.72.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “LPL Financial LLC Invests $300,000 in Amedisys Inc (AMED) Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/lpl-financial-llc-invests-300000-in-amedisys-inc-amed-stock.html.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.