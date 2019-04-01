LPL Financial LLC Has $310,000 Stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ CLEAN EDGE S (GRID)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ CLEAN EDGE S (NASDAQ:GRID) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.32% of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ CLEAN EDGE S worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ CLEAN EDGE S by 16.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ CLEAN EDGE S stock opened at $43.59 on Monday. 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ CLEAN EDGE S has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $53.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1059 dividend. This is an increase from 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ CLEAN EDGE S’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ CLEAN EDGE S Company Profile

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

