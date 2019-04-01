Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Holdings Reduced by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,973 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,871 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 360.6% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $109.47 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.16 and a 1-year high of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 80.91%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.42.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

