Lovesac (LOVE) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.
Shares of LOVE traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.41. 50,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,019. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $34.22.
Lovesac Company Profile
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.
