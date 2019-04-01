Lovesac (LOVE) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

Shares of LOVE traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.41. 50,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,019. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $34.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 499.3% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lovesac by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Lovesac in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Lovesac by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

