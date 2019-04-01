Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $348.93.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “positive” rating and a $321.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th.

In other news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $306.04 per share, for a total transaction of $229,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $229,530. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 6,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.34, for a total value of $2,003,006.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,052.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,186 shares of company stock valued at $26,010,927. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $622,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $3.26 on Wednesday, hitting $303.42. 22,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $241.18 and a one year high of $361.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.39. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 726.78% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.25) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 19.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

