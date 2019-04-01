L&L Energy (LLEN) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -1.17

Press coverage about L&L Energy (OTCMKTS:LLEN) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. L&L Energy earned a news sentiment score of -1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

OTCMKTS:LLEN opened at $0.02 on Monday. L&L Energy has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.06.

L&L Energy Company Profile

L&L Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in production, processing, and sale of coal in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Coal Mining, Coal Wholesaling, and Coking Coal. It has the right to extract coal from five mines, including the DaPuAn mine and the SuTsong mine in Yunnan Province; and the WeiShe mine, LaShu mine, and LuoZhou mine in Guizhou Province in China.

