Press coverage about L&L Energy (OTCMKTS:LLEN) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. L&L Energy earned a news sentiment score of -1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.
OTCMKTS:LLEN opened at $0.02 on Monday. L&L Energy has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.06.
TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “L&L Energy (LLEN) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -1.17” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/ll-energy-llen-given-daily-coverage-optimism-score-of-1-17.html.
L&L Energy Company Profile
Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for L&L Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L&L Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.