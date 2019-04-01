Limoneira (LMNR) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LMNR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Capital set a $28.00 price target on shares of Limoneira and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Limoneira presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $418.20 million, a PE ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $33.42.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $42.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.74 million. Limoneira had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Sawyer sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $39,227.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,146.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 369.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 51.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

