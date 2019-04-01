Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 29,649 Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 194.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,649 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 627.6% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 631.3% in the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1,556.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

In related news, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab bought 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.11 per share, with a total value of $70,452.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,682.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab bought 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $52,033.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,489.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altria Group stock opened at $57.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.39. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $66.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 27.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 80.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.28.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/lido-advisors-llc-purchases-29649-shares-of-altria-group-inc-mo.html.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.