Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,192 BP plc (BP)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,192 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BP by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

BP stock opened at $43.72 on Monday. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $146.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.80.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.27. BP had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $75.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BP plc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.21%.

BP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

