Liberty Wealth Management LLC Invests $688,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $107.63 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $91.62 and a 12-month high of $113.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.7348 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

