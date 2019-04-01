Legal & General Group Plc Raises Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 33,840 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.48% of Cimarex Energy worth $28,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,484,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,778,000 after buying an additional 234,246 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,068,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,122,000 after buying an additional 445,153 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,820,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $358,843,000 after buying an additional 141,689 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $418,230,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,998,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,836,000 after purchasing an additional 624,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XEC shares. Barclays started coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $88.00 price objective on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.16.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $69.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. Cimarex Energy Co has a twelve month low of $55.62 and a twelve month high of $103.91.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $624.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.20 million. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 33.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Legal & General Group Plc Raises Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/legal-general-group-plc-raises-holdings-in-cimarex-energy-co-xec.html.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.