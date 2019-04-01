Legal & General Group Plc Has $34.54 Million Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $34,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,290,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 307.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 864,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,925,000 after purchasing an additional 652,276 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 77.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 743,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,967,000 after purchasing an additional 325,425 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 719,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,505,000 after purchasing an additional 27,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 71.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 574,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,668,000 after purchasing an additional 238,755 shares during the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $146.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $157.00) on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.91.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $151.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.77. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.84.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $330.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.91 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Legal & General Group Plc Has $34.54 Million Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/legal-general-group-plc-has-34-54-million-holdings-in-ipg-photonics-co-ipgp.html.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.