Legal & General Group Plc Grows Holdings in SEI Investments (SEIC)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 46,767 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.45% of SEI Investments worth $32,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $52.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $42.27 and a 1-year high of $75.38.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $405.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 116,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $6,173,328.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,811,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,315,140.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,106,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,118,439.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,103 shares of company stock worth $16,143,042. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

