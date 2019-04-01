Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 1,688 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (SUI)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $29,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Sun Communities by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,559,000 after buying an additional 74,159 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Sun Communities by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur A. Weiss purchased 257,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.84 per share, for a total transaction of $30,305,973.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,435,743.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Colman sold 1,653 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $188,442.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,912 shares of company stock worth $1,985,363 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI opened at $118.52 on Monday. Sun Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $89.55 and a twelve month high of $121.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.31.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). Sun Communities had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SUI shares. Citigroup set a $110.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.17.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/legal-general-group-plc-acquires-1688-shares-of-sun-communities-inc-sui.html.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2018, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 370 communities comprising over 127,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.