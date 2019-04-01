LATTICE STRATEG/DEVELOPED MKTS EX U (RODM) Short Interest Update

LATTICE STRATEG/DEVELOPED MKTS EX U (NYSEARCA:RODM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,518,151 shares, an increase of 8,509.7% from the February 28th total of 75,707 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,026 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in LATTICE STRATEG/DEVELOPED MKTS EX U by 102.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,080,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,121,000 after buying an additional 2,573,074 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in LATTICE STRATEG/DEVELOPED MKTS EX U by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,045,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,368,000 after buying an additional 2,586,389 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LATTICE STRATEG/DEVELOPED MKTS EX U by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,548,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,957,000 after buying an additional 324,190 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in LATTICE STRATEG/DEVELOPED MKTS EX U by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,244,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,116,000 after buying an additional 320,143 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in LATTICE STRATEG/DEVELOPED MKTS EX U by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,026,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,292,000 after buying an additional 165,792 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $28.17 on Monday. LATTICE STRATEG/DEVELOPED MKTS EX U has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $30.71.

LATTICE STRATEG/DEVELOPED MKTS EX U Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

