Largo Resources (LGO) PT Raised to C$5.20

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from C$5.10 to C$5.20 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LGO has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB cut their price target on Largo Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Largo Resources from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of LGO stock opened at C$2.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.88. Largo Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.27 and a 1 year high of C$4.65.

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource development and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The company primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, molybdenum, chromite, palladium, and platinum group metals.

