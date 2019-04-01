Lamden Price Tops $0.0238 on Major Exchanges (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 1st. In the last week, Lamden has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. Lamden has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $8,181.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden token can now be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, HitBTC and Radar Relay.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00101188 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00017022 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002759 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000535 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, DEx.top, Radar Relay, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

