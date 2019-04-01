Krones (KRN) PT Set at €94.00 by HSBC

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been assigned a €94.00 ($109.30) target price by stock analysts at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krones presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €87.69 ($101.97).

Shares of ETR KRN opened at €79.90 ($92.91) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71. Krones has a fifty-two week low of €63.80 ($74.19) and a fifty-two week high of €122.80 ($142.79).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

