Kroger Co (KR) Holdings Increased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 846.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 204,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,902 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,890,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,480,000 after acquiring an additional 754,495 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 296,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 92,090 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 359.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,562 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 1,785.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,240,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KR stock opened at $24.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Kroger Co has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $32.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.64.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Kroger had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.54%.

In other Kroger news, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $1,961,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $1,369,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,475.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Stephens set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

