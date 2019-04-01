Kirby Co. (KEX) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Kirby were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Kirby by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Kirby by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,671 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Kirby by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,008 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kirby by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Kirby by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirby alerts:

KEX opened at $75.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $60.63 and a twelve month high of $94.05.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.14 million. Kirby had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. Research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEX. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.40 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Kirby and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kirby from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.28.

In other Kirby news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total value of $178,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 8,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $605,832.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,876 shares of company stock worth $2,081,911. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Kirby Co. (KEX) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/kirby-co-kex-shares-sold-by-united-services-automobile-association.html.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.