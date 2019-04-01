KINGFISHER PLC/SH’s (KGFHY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

KGFHY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

KINGFISHER PLC/SH stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.21. 6,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,001. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

