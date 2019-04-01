Kier Group’s (KIE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Kier Group (LON:KIE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kier Group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 994 ($12.99) to GBX 482 ($6.30) in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 641.75 ($8.39).

Get Kier Group alerts:

Shares of KIE opened at GBX 363.20 ($4.75) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $587.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.18. Kier Group has a 1 year low of GBX 335 ($4.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,109.47 ($14.50).

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.