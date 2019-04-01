KeyCorp Weighs in on OMNOVA Solutions Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (OMN)

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of OMNOVA Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. KeyCorp also issued estimates for OMNOVA Solutions’ FY2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get OMNOVA Solutions alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OMNOVA Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut OMNOVA Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut OMNOVA Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th.

OMN stock opened at $7.02 on Monday. OMNOVA Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $314.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.17.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). OMNOVA Solutions had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 41.90%. The company had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $671,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 463,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 76,656 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,741,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,699,000 after acquiring an additional 27,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,342,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,925,000 after acquiring an additional 35,937 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMNOVA Solutions Company Profile

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides specialty solutions and performance materials for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty products for use in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for OMNOVA Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNOVA Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.