Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $312,000 Position in Verisign, Inc. (VRSN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Verisign by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Verisign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in Verisign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verisign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock opened at $181.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.08. Verisign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $185.75.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $307.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.64 million. Verisign had a net margin of 47.94% and a negative return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Verisign in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

In other Verisign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $101,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

