Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total System Services during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Total System Services alerts:

In other Total System Services news, CAO Dorenda K. Weaver sold 2,297 shares of Total System Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total value of $209,555.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,881.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 37,519 shares of Total System Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $3,518,907.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,640 shares of company stock worth $10,098,506. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Total System Services to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Total System Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.07.

Shares of NYSE TSS opened at $95.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. Total System Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.58 and a 52-week high of $100.39.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.62 million. Total System Services had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 30.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/kentucky-retirement-systems-insurance-trust-fund-purchases-new-position-in-total-system-services-inc-tss.html.

Total System Services Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Total System Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total System Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.