Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $280,000 in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 978,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,062,000 after purchasing an additional 60,311 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,558,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74,585 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 265,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,100,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 629,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,257,000 after purchasing an additional 80,323 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $30.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.46.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $111,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Milton Carroll sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,000 shares of company stock worth $3,881,030 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

