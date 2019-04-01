Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 15,883 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 360.6% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $109.47 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.16 and a 52-week high of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $87.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 80.91% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $99.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Wedbush set a $95.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.42.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

