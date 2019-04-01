Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Position in NetApp Inc. (NTAP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,982 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $1,671,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,975,676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $177,559,000 after acquiring an additional 769,122 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 584,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,227,000 after acquiring an additional 77,411 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 67,985 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTAP. BidaskClub raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on NetApp in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NetApp to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.41.

NTAP opened at $69.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. NetApp Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $88.08.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 60.32% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

In other news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $333,350.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,229.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Reich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $1,280,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,645.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

