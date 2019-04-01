Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $627,000 Position in Centurylink Inc (CTL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,434 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Centurylink were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Centurylink by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Centurylink by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 23,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Centurylink by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Centurylink by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 17,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 16,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $254,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev bought 50,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 459,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,395,047.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 143,000 shares of company stock worth $1,698,720. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTL stock opened at $11.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77. Centurylink Inc has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Centurylink’s payout ratio is currently 84.03%.

CTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.48 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Centurylink from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

