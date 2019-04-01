Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys New Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,830,000 after buying an additional 69,997 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,037,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,374,000 after buying an additional 19,215 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 59,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,289,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Yuval Shaked sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total value of $102,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.58, for a total value of $318,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,121.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,633. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
ALGN stock opened at $284.33 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.93 and a 1-year high of $398.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.13.
Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Align Technology had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $534.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.
About Align Technology
Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.
