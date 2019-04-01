Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys New Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,830,000 after buying an additional 69,997 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,037,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,374,000 after buying an additional 19,215 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 59,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,289,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Yuval Shaked sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total value of $102,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.58, for a total value of $318,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,121.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,633. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.73.

ALGN stock opened at $284.33 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.93 and a 1-year high of $398.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.13.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Align Technology had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $534.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/kentucky-retirement-systems-buys-new-holdings-in-align-technology-inc-algn.html.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.