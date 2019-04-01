KB Home (KBH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of KB Home have outperformed its industry in the past three months. We are further encouraged after the company reported better-than-expected earnings in first-quarter fiscal 2019. However, both the top and bottom lines declined from the year-ago quarter due to lower average selling price (“ASP”) of homes delivered. Mainly in the Homebuilding segment, housing revenues fell 7.9% from the prior-year quarter. Moreover, net orders decreased 3.9%, declining across the regions served by the company (barring Southeast). Backlog also declined due to adverse timing of community openings. Nonetheless, housing gross margin grew considerably, given lower amortization of previously capitalized interest and a change in its accounting for certain model complex costs. Also, estimates for fiscal 2019 and 2020 have been upwardly revised over the past seven days, reflecting analysts’ optimism over the stock.”

Get KB Home alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on KB Home from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KB Home from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James downgraded KB Home from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.67 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded KB Home from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.54.

KBH opened at $24.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. KB Home has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $811.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.56 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.05%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Home (KBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.