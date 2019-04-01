KB Financial Group (KB) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. CLSA raised shares of KB Financial Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.50.

KB opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. KB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $35.89 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,261,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,973,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 339,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $9,506,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 5,694.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 175,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 172,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 174,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

