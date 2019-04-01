KB Financial Group (KB) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. CLSA raised shares of KB Financial Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.50.
KB opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. KB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $35.89 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.80.
KB Financial Group Company Profile
KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.
See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.