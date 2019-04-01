JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (ROG) a CHF 300 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 300 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a CHF 250 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Bank of America set a CHF 275 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 300 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 300 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 265 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 269.76.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

