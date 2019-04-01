Jon Kubo Sells 12,500 Shares of Tilly’s Inc (TLYS) Stock

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) insider Jon Kubo sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $144,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:TLYS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.31. The stock had a trading volume of 336,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,810. Tilly’s Inc has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.36.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.01 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tilly’s Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tilly’s by 23,687.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,530,000 after purchasing an additional 605,924 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tilly’s by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tilly’s by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,640,000 after purchasing an additional 40,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

TLYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilly’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

