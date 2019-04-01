Joint Corp (JYNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) to report $8.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Joint’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.90 million and the lowest is $8.89 million. Joint reported sales of $7.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Joint will report full year sales of $40.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.89 million to $41.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $52.98 million, with estimates ranging from $51.50 million to $54.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Joint.

Get Joint alerts:

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. Joint had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 39.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Joint to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Joint to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Joint by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after buying an additional 103,972 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Joint during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Joint during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Joint by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 276,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 18,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Joint by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 18,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Joint stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.50, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.81. Joint has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 442, including 394 franchised clinics, and 48 corporate owned or managed clinics.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Joint (JYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.