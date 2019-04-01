Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Sold by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.8% of Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,433,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,490,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 213,433,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,490,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,892,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,935,000 after acquiring an additional 435,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,920,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,484 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,824,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,956,000 after acquiring an additional 173,991 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $139.79 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $118.62 and a 1-year high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $137.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (down from $162.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.12.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

