John Laing Group (JLG) Sets New 12-Month High at $394.00

John Laing Group PLC (LON:JLG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 394 ($5.15) and last traded at GBX 394 ($5.15), with a volume of 521044 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 380 ($4.97).

A number of brokerages recently commented on JLG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded John Laing Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 425 ($5.55) in a research report on Monday. HSBC downgraded John Laing Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 358 ($4.68) to GBX 389 ($5.08) in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Laing Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get John Laing Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.10) per share. This is a boost from John Laing Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. John Laing Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.08%.

In other John Laing Group news, insider Olivier Brousse sold 3,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 389 ($5.08), for a total transaction of £13,299.91 ($17,378.69). Also, insider Nicholas Toby Hiscock sold 5,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.94), for a total value of £20,003.76 ($26,138.46).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/john-laing-group-jlg-sets-new-12-month-high-at-394-00.html.

John Laing Group Company Profile (LON:JLG)

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

Read More: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for John Laing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Laing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.