Jefferies Financial Group Trims Arix Bioscience (ARIX) Target Price to GBX 270

Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 288 ($3.76) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a report published on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
LON ARIX opened at GBX 149 ($1.95) on Friday. Arix Bioscience has a one year low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a one year high of GBX 213 ($2.78). The stock has a market capitalization of $186.23 million and a PE ratio of 6.03.
About Arix Bioscience
