Jefferies Financial Group Trims Arix Bioscience (ARIX) Target Price to GBX 270

Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 288 ($3.76) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a report published on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON ARIX opened at GBX 149 ($1.95) on Friday. Arix Bioscience has a one year low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a one year high of GBX 213 ($2.78). The stock has a market capitalization of $186.23 million and a PE ratio of 6.03.

About Arix Bioscience

Arix Bioscience plc, formerly known as Perceptive Bioscience Investments Limited, is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

