Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€110.00” Price Target for Airbus (AIR)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AIR. Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($147.67) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($155.81) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($144.19) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €121.00 ($140.70) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €126.83 ($147.48).

Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

