Jefferies Financial Group Raises Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Price Target to $156.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $126.00 to $156.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.19.

LULU stock opened at $163.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $86.32 and a 1 year high of $171.45.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 847,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $115,640,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,913.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 444,389 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $62,387,771.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,782.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,359,584 shares of company stock worth $482,126,030. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11,283.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,059,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,801 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 32,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the design, distribution, and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize athletic wear for female youth.

