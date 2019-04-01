Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Jefferies Financial Group earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Jefferies Financial Group’s ranking:

Several equities research analysts have commented on JEF shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $18.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

