Jane Tufnell Purchases 4,938 Shares of Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (OIT) Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) insider Jane Tufnell acquired 4,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £4,938 ($6,452.37).
Jane Tufnell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 9th, Jane Tufnell acquired 5,187 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £4,927.65 ($6,438.85).
Shares of OIT stock opened at GBX 100.50 ($1.31) on Monday. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 99 ($1.29).
