Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) insider Jane Tufnell acquired 4,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £4,938 ($6,452.37).

Jane Tufnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 9th, Jane Tufnell acquired 5,187 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £4,927.65 ($6,438.85).

Shares of OIT stock opened at GBX 100.50 ($1.31) on Monday. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 99 ($1.29).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Jane Tufnell Purchases 4,938 Shares of Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (OIT) Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/jane-tufnell-purchases-4938-shares-of-odyssean-investment-trust-plc-oit-stock.html.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.