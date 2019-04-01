Jane Street Group LLC Sells 7,077 Shares of KB Home (KBH)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,374 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,077 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of KB Home by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,413,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,990,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 2.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 229,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of KB Home by 2,112.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 157,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in KB Home by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,847,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,090,000 after purchasing an additional 63,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $24.17 on Monday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. KB Home had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $811.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. KB Home’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

KBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on shares of KB Home and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.54.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

