Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 30,579 Shares of ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PEX)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX) by 266.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,579 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock opened at $33.23 on Monday. ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $43.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.0645 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

