Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 257,659 Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 257,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $9.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 2.98.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 57.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACB has been the subject of several recent research reports. GMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

