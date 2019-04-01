James A. Fine, Jr. Sells 987 Shares of Investors Title (ITIC) Stock

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) CFO James A. Fine, Jr. sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total transaction of $153,981.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,907,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ITIC opened at $157.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $297.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.40. Investors Title has a fifty-two week low of $154.15 and a fifty-two week high of $202.85.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.29 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 11.88%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITIC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Investors Title by 25.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Investors Title by 6.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Investors Title by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Investors Title by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 57,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Investors Title by 3,714.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 42.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Investors Title from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

