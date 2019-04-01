Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Invests $171,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.92 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $48.45.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

